Boston Police Make Arrest in Shooting Near South End Park

Boston police have made an arrest after gunfire rang out near a South End park last week.

Marcus Battle, 18, of Cambridge, is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in front of a grocery store, pizza shop, liquor store, and men's club on Shawmut Avenue and Lenox Street. No one was hurt, but several cars in the area were damaged by the bullets. This is the area of Ramsay Park.

Surveillance footage showed the moment two men began shooting on the busy street, sending people scrambling for cover.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said investigators received help from the public, including video evidence, to identify the suspects.

"Certainly it shook a lot of the neighbors and residents in that community by seeing the trauma involved in that," Cox said.

He added that multiple rounds of gunfire were reported that day as families were enjoying the park that day.

Officers were on scene at Shawmut Avenue and Lenox Street where dozens of evidence markers had been placed across a large area of the street partitioned off by yellow police tape.

Cox said the choice to fire weapons in the area showed what he described as a "disregard for human life" that he said is a disturbing trend in the city. He thanked residents for their cooperation, which is said is vital for investigators to do their job.

Police are searching for a second suspect in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call D4 detectives at 617-343-5619 or to make an anonymous tip to 1-800-494-TIPS.

