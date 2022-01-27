Boston Police Union Votes Down Vaccine Agreement

The Boston Police Patrolman’s Association has voted against accepting Mayor Michelle Wu's vaccine mandate.

The union represents 1,600 members and 900 of them voted on the potential agreement.

The mayor’s office vaccine mandate is set to go into effect Monday after being pushed back twice. All city employees are supposed to have at least one dose of the vaccine or they will be put on unpaid leave.

The unions have argued this mandate violates their collective bargaining agreements. Under Mayor Kim Janey, they had agreed members could test weekly instead of getting the vaccine.

At the negotiating table -- the police patrolman's union wanted mental health and wellness day and to freeze the mandate on the booster shot.

They said the mayor’s office did make concessions about letting members who later decide to get vaccinated to come back to their job, they union says it wasn’t enough.

The union says around 93 percent of its members are vaccinated.