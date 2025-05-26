Boston police respond to several violent incidents over Memorial Day weekend

Violence broke out three separate times in less than 24 hours over Memorial Day weekend in Boston.

Neighbors say they heard at least two gunshots around 8 pm. Sunday in Charlestown. Police blocked off Bunker Hill Street for a couple of hours while they searched for someone inside an apartment building.

A stray bullet went through the windshield of a neighbor's car and investigators found other ballistic evidence on scene. Police did not find any gunshot victims.

"Definitely heard some gunshots, came outside and yeah that's pretty much it. See a bunch of cops around," Charlestown resident John McCormack explained. "I feel genuinely safe in the city so I know certain parts can get a little unsafe at certain times. Of course the holidays it just happens."

Just hours earlier, a Boston police officer was hurt during a traffic stop in Mattapan. A fight broke out shortly after noon Sunday on Westmore Road. The person's gun fired but neither of them were shot.

Richard Raymond, 35, of Dorchester, was taken into custody, and a black Chevy Equinox was towed from the scene. He'll be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on numerous charges.

The police officer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

All of this violence began the night before when a double shooting occurred in Dorchester.

Police found two victims with life-threatening injuries in the area of Franklin Hill Avenue a little before 10 p.m. Saturday. Both were rushed to local hospitals, where one man died. The other victim is still in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Cruisers were back out Sunday patrolling the neighborhood. No one has been arrested, and the man who died has not yet been identified.

Boston police are still investigating all three incidents. There's no indication they are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.