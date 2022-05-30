Boston Police Warn Fans Over Counterfeit Ticket Sales Ahead of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are back in the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years, but if you're looking to buy tickets game between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, beware of fraud, police say.

Boston police issued a warning for fans about counterfeit ticket scams on Monday, as the much-awaited final round of the playoffs approaches.

They encouraged fans to buy tickets from reliable sources like authorized ticketing agencies or official vendors. Secondary vendor purchases are more likely to result in fraudulent tickets, police said.

"Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk," police said in a statement.

Boston's TD Garden arena will host games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 8, and Friday, June 10. Here's the full schedule.

Anyone with information on potential counterfeit ticket sellers was asked to contact police by calling 1-800-494-8477 or texting the word "TIP" to 27463.