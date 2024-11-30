Watch out for these common holiday scams, Boston police say

As the holiday season and shopping begins in earnest, Boston police are warning of several common holiday scams, noting that fraudsters are ready to take advantage of people this time of year.

Police are sharing information about the following scams:

ONLINE SHOPPING SCAMS

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns shoppers against an increase in fake websites or personal sellers offering discounts this holiday season.

According to police, fake ads posted on social media sites show expensive or in high demand products at unbelievably low prices, luring in potential victims.

Scammers create bogus sites stealing photos and logos from legitimate businesses to obtain personally identifiable information or credit card information, or to send shoppers a cheap counterfeit product.

TEMPORARY HOLIDAY JOB SCAMS

The BBB warns “the number one riskiest scam for people ages 18-44 in 2023” was temporary holiday jobs.

Police say scammers will advertise online temporary positions for holiday work by impersonating legitimate companies.

Remember that employers will never ask for payment for supplies, applications or training fees.

Job seekers should be wary of big money for these positions and are advised to never work for a company before being hired.

With phishing scams on the rise, several banks teamed up with the American Bankers Association to create the "Banks Never Ask That" campaign, with games and a quiz, that can help teach you or your loved ones what to look out for.

HOLIDAY PHISHING ATTEMPTS

It's likely that phishing emails are nothing new to your inbox. However, you are likely to see an increase in these attempts over the holiday season.

According to police, scammers will send emails impersonating legitimate companies (Amazon, Apple) offering “giveaways” or warning accounts (company, bank) are being compromised.

“Free Gift Cards” in exchange for information is another tactic.

Police say you should treat these emails with caution. Do not click any strange links or websites as they can contain malware.

Look for clues that the emails are fake including spelling mistakes, grammar, formatting errors.

MAIL DELIVERY SCAMS

In this scam, police say fraudsters will send phishing texts or emails informing customers that a delivery could not be completed and to follow a link or to call a phone number.

No links should be clicked.

Remember that delivery companies (FedEx, UPS, USPS, Amazon) will never ask for social security numbers or credit card numbers for delivery purposes.

GIFT CARD SCAMS

Gift card scams come in several forms, according to police.

Scammers will instruct victims to purchase cards then send them the serial number and PIN on the back. Or scammers will scratch the film strip off the back to get the PIN; cover it with a replacement sticker; then, wait for a victim to load it. Scammers can also steal the value remotely by using malicious software.

Police say it is recommended when purchasing gift cards to avoid the kiosks and purchase one from behind a counter or online from a legitimate store (i.e. Target Gift Card from target.com).

Should you find yourself a victim of any holiday scam, Boston police say there are several ways you can report it, including contacting your local police department, the Federal Trade Commission, or the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

If the scammers obtained your social security number, police say you should go to IdentityTheft.gov to see what steps to take including how to monitor your credit.