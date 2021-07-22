Boston Police Warn of Rise of Violent Street Robberies Near Faneuil Hall

With tourists once again filling Faneuil Hall Marketplace and patrons returning to the surrounding late-night pubs and restaurants, Boston police want people to be aware that crimes of opportunity are back too.

"It's been street robberies at night, violent street robberies ... assaults, aggravated assaults, and they all result in the stealing of cellphones or money or wallets," Boston police Officer Frank Ciampa said.

This week, Boston police made the Wharf District Council aware of seven similar assaults and robberies in the Faneuil Hall area in the past month and a half, where three to four suspects are suspected to be targeting people who appear intoxicated and alone.

One victim "was waiting for an Uber ride, engaging in casual conversation with the suspects, until they turned on him and started punching him, and they stole his house keys, his wallet and his cell phone," Ciampa said.

While it's important to be aware of these crimes, Wharf District Council Chair Marc Margulies said, it's not something that makes the area as a whole more unsafe.

"If people are overserved in the bars and they are wandering the streets drunk at 3 a.m., that's not a particularly good thing to do, in our part of the city or pretty much any part of any city."

People in and around Faneuil Hall Thursday agreed.

"I think tourists, it doesn't matter where you go, you need to be careful with your personal stuff," said Adriana Perez, of Worcester.

"Walking around at night, I think if you're with other people, then I think you're safe," said Guy Reuven, who was visiting from California.

Jamie Dehart, who was visiting from Pittsburgh, said, "I think I would always have my head up out here, just to be on the safe side, but not overly concerned."

Police said they don't want to give out too many specifics about the crimes, but they will be doing extra patrols in the area.