Boston Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic Part of Push to Vaccinate Kids

Boston Children's Chorus partnered with Boston Medical Center to host a pop-up vaccine clinic Saturday.

The event was held at the nonprofit's main office on Old Colony Avenue in Boston and was open to all singers, their families and the general public over the age of 5.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

BCC musicians hosted a unique pandemic performance to calm the nerves and relax the arms of little ones.

“I honestly don’t want to get COVID,” 10-year-old Zooey Smaller-Curran said.

“We love educating, we love elevating kids voices, so for us it’s a party for all of us," BCC executive director Andres Holder said. "We’re not going to tell anyone not to get the vaccination but we’re definitely focused on helping the effort to get young people vaccinated in the state.”

For some BCC kids, getting their shots means a chance to perform in a concert at Symphony Hall this January.

In today’s Daily Debrief, Massachusetts school officials reported nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases among students and staff over the last two weeks. Congress passes a measure to avoid a government shutdown, but there’s one thing that was left out. Plus, an early fall feel returns to New England for the start of next week.

For some parents, it's an added safety measure in the classroom.

“I’m excited for them to be a little more safe at school and with their buddies and friends in the community,” one parent shared.

Cases in Massachusetts schools rose significantly over the past two weeks, with almost 10,000 COVID cases reported in students and staff during that time.

In its weekly COVID-19 report released Thursday, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said a total of 8,513 students and 1,396 employees tested positive for the virus between Nov. 18 and Dec. 1.

The student cases represent 0.93% of the estimated 920,000 students enrolled in K-12 schools. DESE said 1.0% of the roughly 140,000 staff members tested positive in the last two weeks.

News of the highly-contagious omicron variant and upcoming holiday gatherings has also played a role in people booking appointments.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the new, highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in the Bay State for the first time.

Many experts, including top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said that existing COVID vaccines are expected to help prevent severe disease in people infected by omicron to at least some degree.

The person is a woman in her 20s from Middlesex County who had traveled out of Massachusetts. She is fully vaccinated, had a mild case of COVID-19 and didn't need to be hospitalized, officials said.

“I think the more people that can get their second doses or third doses if they can, it’s just better for everyone else,” parent Peter Curran said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the Boston Children's Chorus clinics. The next will be held right after the holidays on Dec. 28.