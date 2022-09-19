Boston Prepares to Help Puerto Ricans After Hurricane Fiona

Leaders in Boston and Massachusetts are planning for the possibility of thousands of Puerto Ricans heading to the area for relief after Hurricane Fiona slammed the island.

The hurricane began pounding Puerto Rico over the weekend, causing flooding and landslides that ripped apart homes.

"We probably will see an influx of a couple thousand, maybe more," Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said.

Arroyo told NBC10 Boston the preparations included longer-term stays while homes were being repaired.

"Housing programs and job programs and education," Arroyo said.

Arroyo, who has family and friends on the hurricane-ravaged island, empathized with anyone who could not reach their loved ones in Puerto Rico, but advised them to be patient.

NBC10 Boston spoke with one resident, using a generator for electricity, who was able to contact friends in Boston.

"It was all at once. The power went out. The rain started, wind started picking up," Ledif Sanchez told NBC10 Boston. "Lot of wind, lot of debris flying around. Trees all over the place."

Relief organizations were still trying to assess the damage and need of residents in Puerto Rico as of Monday.