Boston is set to kick off Pride Month on Monday with a flag raising ceremony.

The event is scheduled to get underway around 11:45 a.m. and will last until about 1 p.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Monday's ceremony is the first in a series of events being held by Boston Pride for the People, highlighted by the Pride Parade on June 14.