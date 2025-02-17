Boston Pride for the People announces dates for 2025 Pride Parade and Festival

Boston Pride For The People, the volunteer-led organization behind the largest Pride celebration in New England, announced Monday that the 2025 Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, June 14, accompanied by festivals on Boston Common and at City Hall Plaza.

“These past two years, I have had the pleasure of seeing a beautiful ocean of love, joy, and euphoria on the streets of Boston—all rooted in LGBTQ+ liberation. I expect this year to be just as moving,” said Adrianna Boulin, president of Boston Pride For The People. “Our commitment to building a celebration reflective of the dynamic ways LGBTQ+ communities honor Pride remains strong.”

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Like recent years, Boston Pride for the People will kick off its celebrations on June 14 with a parade that begins in Copley Square and makes its way through the South End and Back Bay, culminating at Boston Common where an all ages concert and festival will take place. A 21-plus block party will take place in the afternoon on City Hall Plaza.

About a million people were expected to participate in Saturday's Boston Pride for the People Parade. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“Boston always leads as a beacon of love, resilience, and inclusion,” Mayor Michelle Wu said. “As we come together for the 2025 Boston Pride for the People Parade and Celebration, we honor the vibrant diversity of our LGBTQ+ community. In the face of uncertainty, our city remains unwavering in its commitment to equality and justice for all. Pride is not just a celebration—it’s a powerful reminder that our strength lies in unity, and Boston will always be a place where everyone belongs."

It is estimated that over 1 million people attended the Pride Parade and Festivals in June of 2024, Boston Pride for the People's second year as organizers. An estimated 15,000 people marched from Copley Square to Boston Common in the parade, with 316 contingent groups participating.

This year’s celebration will take place in the midst of ongoing attacks on LGBTQ+ people and other marginalized communities.

“Attacks on transgender people take aim at the heart of LGBTQ+ communities. They are intended to strike fear in all LGBTQ+ people,” said Chastity Bowick, a member of the Boston Pride for the People Organizing Committee. “In the midst of such vitriol, we want BP4TP to be a celebration of Trans joy, an act of resistance in itself. I am excited to see the whole queer community and our allies stand together this summer.”

Registration for organizations in both the parade and festivals is now open. Boston Pride for the People also invites the community to submit ideas for this year’s theme, which can be found here.

Individuals and organizations interested in sponsoring this year’s celebration can email sponsor@bp4tp.org. Sponsorships help cover the costs of producing the events and allows Boston Pride for the People to reduce registration costs for smaller organizations. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at https://bostonprideforthepeople.org.