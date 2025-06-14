Boston Pride For The People

Boston Pride for the People ready for Saturday's parade

There will be about 13,000 marchers in the parade, organizers say.

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Pride for the People parade kicks off Saturday morning.

Organizers say the signature pride event in Boston will include 13,000 marchers, with about 1 million people expected in the city.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The parade will start at Trinity Church, make its way through the Sound End, and end up at Boston Common.

There will be activities, vendors, a beer garden and several events spread out between the common and City Hall Plaza.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
While public support is diminishing nationally this Pride Month due to the political climate, it remains strong in Boston.

Parade organizers say it's crucial to have a pride parade and an entire month to celebrate LGBTQ culture, especially at a time when the community feels there's been a surge in attacks, especially on transgender people.

"Some people are feeling a little afraid," said Gary Daffin from Boston Pride for the People. "Some people are feeling like their history is trying to be erased, and they want to show that we're here, and we're not going anywhere."

All pride events will go on rain or shine Saturday. You can watch the parade live here starting at 11 a.m.

More on Pride Month in Boston

Boston Pride 10 hours ago

Boston Pride for the People Parade: Watch live at 11 a.m. Saturday

Pride Month Jun 5

Support remains strong in Boston this Pride Month amid fear and uncertainty

Boston Pride Jun 2

‘You will not stand alone': Boston Pride kickoff, flag raising held Monday

This article tagged under:

Boston Pride For The PeopleMassachusettsBostonLGBTQ
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us