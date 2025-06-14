Boston Pride for the People ready for Saturday's parade

The Boston Pride for the People parade kicks off Saturday morning.

Organizers say the signature pride event in Boston will include 13,000 marchers, with about 1 million people expected in the city.

The parade will start at Trinity Church, make its way through the Sound End, and end up at Boston Common.

There will be activities, vendors, a beer garden and several events spread out between the common and City Hall Plaza.

While public support is diminishing nationally this Pride Month due to the political climate, it remains strong in Boston.

Parade organizers say it's crucial to have a pride parade and an entire month to celebrate LGBTQ culture, especially at a time when the community feels there's been a surge in attacks, especially on transgender people.

"Some people are feeling a little afraid," said Gary Daffin from Boston Pride for the People. "Some people are feeling like their history is trying to be erased, and they want to show that we're here, and we're not going anywhere."

All pride events will go on rain or shine Saturday. You can watch the parade live here starting at 11 a.m.