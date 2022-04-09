Boston Pride Named As Grand Marshals Ahead of Boston Marathon

The Boston Pride team captains Jillian Dempsey and Mary Parker were chosen Friday as the Grand Marshals for the 126th Boston Marathon. The two will lead 30,000 runners from the start line to the finish line in a 2022 Honda Passport 5-seat SUV.

Nine Boston Marathon icons were chosen as honorary starters. These includes 3-time-10-finisher Marilyn Bevans, 35-year veteran of the Hopkins Police Department Phil Powers, and 1968 champion Amby Burfoot.

There will also be festivities ahead of the big marathon. A "Fan Fest" will be held on Copley Square starting Friday, April 15-Sunday April 17, where fans will be able to "soak in the race week atmosphere, enjoy live entertainment, and listen to star-studded panels."

For adults interested in sitting back and relaxing, there will also be a Sam Adams Run Pub just steps away from the finish line in Boylston. It will be open on Friday, April 15th from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday April 16 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All these events and more can be found on this page and will lead up to the big day on Monday, April 18 when 30,000 participants will be running in the Boston Marathon.