Boston Pride for the People Parade: Watch live at 11 a.m. Saturday

Two separate festivals are scheduled at the Boston Common and at City Hall Plaza later in the day.

By Marc Fortier

The 2025 Boston Pride for the People Parade is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, beginning in Copley Square and making its way through the South End and Back Bay.

You can watch a livestream of the parade from 11 a.m. to noon in the video player above.

About a million people turned out for last year's parade, with 300 groups and 15,000 participants participating.

The 1.7-mile route will take a winding path, starting on Clarendon Street in Copley Square, turning left on Tremont Street, left onto Berkeley Street and right on Boylston before taking Charles toward the Boston Common.

An all-ages festival is scheduled to be held on the Boston Common after the parade, with entertainers, vendors and community organizations. A second event for the over-21 crowd will be held at City Hall Plaza.

This year’s celebration takes place in the midst of ongoing attacks on LGBTQIA+ people and other marginalized communities.

Organizers said this year's theme is "Here to Stay," which they said "is intended to send a clear message that people who identify as LGBTQIA+ cannot be erased, pushed into the shadows or silenced in the face of increased political attacks."

This year's parade is Boston’s third Pride parade since 2019. A hiatus began with COVID-19 but extended through 2022 because the organization that used to run the event, Boston Pride, dissolved in 2021 under criticism that it excluded racial minorities and transgender people.

Boston Pride for the People, the new group formed to plan Boston’s parade, came together in 2022 to create a more inclusive, less corporate festival, according to planners. The parade is one of the oldest Pride events in the country.

