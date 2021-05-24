Local

Boston Pride to Host Mayoral Forum on June 14

By Staff Reports

From top-left, clockwise: Boston Mayor Kim Janey, Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell, State Rep. Jon Santiago, former Chief of Economic Development John Barros and Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George.
Getty Images

Boston Pride is hosting a virtual forum for the six major candidates in the Boston mayoral race on Monday, June 14, at 7 p.m.

The candidate forum will be moderated by Sue O’Connell, political commentator and analyst for Boston Pride’s media partner, NBC10 Boston and NECN, and a longtime journalist in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The candidates will each be given 15 minutes during a specific time slot to address the audience via this live webinar. The speaking order will be determined at the beginning of the program through a random selection process. Audience members are invited to submit questions during the event. The forum is an opportunity to learn about mayoral candidates’ positions on policies and issues facing the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC community.

The forum is part of the virtual programming presented by Boston Pride during this Pride season. Due to the pandemic, Boston Pride unfortunately had to cancel the in-person Pride Parade and Festival in June.

Boston mayoral candidates in alphabetical order:

  • John Barros
  • Andrea Campbell
  • Annissa Essaibi George
  • Kim Janey
  • Jon Santiago
  • Michelle Wu

The forum was originally set for June 7, but was moved out of respect to the groups (TransResistanceMA, Transgender Emergency Fund, MassTPC and Mass Now) that had scheduled a candidates forum on that day.

"The issues facing the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities are critical to moving the City of Boston forward and by having our Boston Mayoral Candidates Forum at another time, we are giving more space for the candidates to discuss these issues," Boston Pride said in a statement.

