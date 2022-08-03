Boston Program Breaks Down Barriers Between Police and Teenagers

A creative approach to community policing in Boston is breaking down the wall of distrust between teenagers and police officers.

A Boston officer created the department's Teen Police Academy, located inside the real police academy. And teenagers are graduating from the program, and then choosing to become full-fledged police officers.

Boston's Teen Police Academy provides six weeks of physical training, workshops and volunteering in different neighborhoods. The program was created by Officer Darryl Owens 15 years ago.

"It's all about building a bridge of understanding," Officer Owens said. "So that when they are done with this program, the police aren’t this foreign thing, this enemy thing.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Teen Police Academy is so successful, that after high school graduation, some teenagers return to pursue a career with the Boston Police Department.

"I knew that I wanted to be a police officer for a long time because I had positive interactions with them outside of the police station," BPD recruit officer Crystal Santos-Ortiz said.

Another recruit officer said it's all about helping the local community.

"They inspire me to actually take that step and go out there in uniform and actually help the community best I can," recruit officer Maya Nunes said.

Jalen Martinez started in the Teen Police Academy, then went on to be a cadet, and is now a recruit officer. Martinez credits Officer Owens for inspiring many young people.

"Just an amazing male figure role model in my life," Martinez said.

Noah Glemaud, who's in the teen academy, agreed.

"When you are talking to him it doesn’t feel like you are talking to just any police officer," he said. "You don’t feel any pressure."

After decades on the job, Officer Owens is planning to retire, but will always stay connected with the Teen Police Academy.

"I grew up without a father," Officer Owens said. "So I decided a long time ago even when I was a little boy that if God gave me a long enough life, I would be a father to anyone who needed a father. And so this program just oozes out of that.”

Nearly 500 teenagers have participated in the academy over the past 15 years. They get paid for the summer, fed lunch everyday and are provided uniforms through a collaboration with youth employment organizations, non-profits and Boston police.

So far, 10 Teen Police Academy graduates are either in training as recruits or have already graduated and become Boston police officers.

You can learn more about the program here.