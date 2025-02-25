Overhead shielding installed in Pru Tunnel after falling concrete

Boston drivers can breathe a sigh of relief as new protections are added to the Prudential Tunnel after concrete fell from the ceiling and damaged several cars on Friday.

As of Tuesday morning, all lanes have reopened in the tunnel following work to install overhead shielding overnight.

While the concrete that fell on Friday damaged several vehicles, no one was injured. MassDOT has determined that water somehow got into a joint in the roof of the tunnel and froze. So when temperatures warmed up last week, the ice melted, causing the piece to fall.

MassDOT said that it has since inspected 154 different tunnel locations and determined that none need immediate repair.

Crews did install that overhead shielding in the Prudential Tunnel, acting as a net catching any small pieces of concrete before they fall to the road.