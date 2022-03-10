Local

Boston Public Schools

Boston Public Health Commission Recommends to Keep School Mask Mandate

The Boston Public Health Commission is recommending the school mandate be lifted once Boston’s daily COVID-19 rate falls below 10 cases for every 100,000 people

By John Moroney

As the Boston’s indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination for certain indoor places have been eliminated, the Boston Public Health Commission is recommending kids continue to wear masks in the classroom.

The health commission met yesterday and is providing advice to schools about what to do next.

It’s recommending the school mandate be lifted once Boston’s daily COVID-19 rate falls below 10 cases for every 100,000 people. Right now, that case rate stands at 13.

Many parents are still worried about facial coverings in the classroom.

“I hope we don’t have to be 40 years from now still dealing with this,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, a parent of a Boston Public Schools student. “I feel like everything is still so unknown. It’s been two years but everything is still unknown.”

The school department will make the final call.  

We have reached out for comment and hoping to hear back later today.

