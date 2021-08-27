Boston Public Library Hit by Cyberattack

The Boston Public Library said Friday that it is experiencing "a systemwide technical outage" after being targeted by a cyberattack.

"On Wednesday morning, 8/25, the Boston Public Library experienced a systemwide technical outage due to a cybersecurity attack, pausing public computer and public printing services, as well as some online resources," the library said in a statement. "Affected systems were taken offline immediately, and proactive steps were taken to isolate the problem and shutdown network communication. There is currently no evidence that sensitive employee or patron data has been disclosed."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Library officials said they are working with the mayor's Department of Innovation and Technology and law enforcement officials to address the cyberattack.

The library's IT department is working to restore all technology services, but all locations will remain open in the meantime. Some online services remain operational, and patrons will still be able to check out books.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may have caused patrons," said Kurt Mansperger, the library's chief technology officer. "Thank you for your patience as our team and law enforcement officials work to restore our digital services and protect the library from future attacks."

David Leonard, president of the Boston Public Library, said in an email to employees that it does not appear that the problem was caused by staff negligence or error. He said some data may be lost permanently by the cyberattack and will have to be rebuilt.

"The extent of this is still being assessed," he said. "The attack was indeed that bad."

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the library at (617) 536-5400 or email ask@bpl.org.