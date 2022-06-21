Local

Boston Public Schools

Boston Public Schools Announce 2 Finalists for Superintendent

Deputy Superintendent of Academics Drew Echelson is slated to serve as acting superintendent before Brenda Cassellius' replacement is appointed

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

Two people are being considered the finalists for superintendent of Boston Public Schools, the district announced Tuesday.

They are Mary Skipper, the superintendent of Somerville Public Schools, and Tommy Welch, who oversees 15 BPS schools as the Region 1 superintendent, the Boston School Committee said.

Brenda Cassellius is leaving the post on June 30. Deputy Superintendent of Academics Drew Echelson is slated to serve as acting superintendent before Cassellius' replacement is appointed.

Skipper and Welch will be interviewed in public on Thursday and Friday, respectively, the district said.

"I'm excited to be at this final stage in our search process and so grateful to the Search Committee for leading a robust process that yielded a strong, diverse pool of candidates with a wide range of lived and professional experiences," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius held a press conference Tuesday, a day after announcing Cassellius’ resignation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

