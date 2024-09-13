Boston

Boston city councilors call for action over late buses

City Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy, according to the paper, wrote a letter to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education asking them to look into BPS transportation and come up with a plan

By Staff Reports

BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 29: A Boston Public Schools school bus, Thursday, August 29, 2013. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Boston city councilors are asking the state to intervene with the city's late school bus crisis, according to The Boston Globe.

This is the latest attempt by city councilors to pressure Boston Public Schools to fix what has become chronic issue, reports the Globe.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

City Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy, according to the paper, wrote a letter to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education asking them to look into BPS transportation and come up with a plan.

This school year the problems have worsen as the district implemented new a GPS tracking app that supposed to help parents and improve the timeliness of those buses, but on the first day of class, two-thirds of the morning buses were late.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Boston news

Boston 9 hours ago

Men fight with axe and knife at Boston Public Library, police say

Boston 14 hours ago

50 years later, busing recalled as ‘Boston's crucible moment'

Boston Restaurant Talk 24 hours ago

Dani's Queer Bar opens in former Pour House location in Boston's Back Bay

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us