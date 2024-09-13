Boston city councilors call for action over late buses

Boston city councilors are asking the state to intervene with the city's late school bus crisis, according to The Boston Globe.

This is the latest attempt by city councilors to pressure Boston Public Schools to fix what has become chronic issue, reports the Globe.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

City Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy, according to the paper, wrote a letter to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education asking them to look into BPS transportation and come up with a plan.

This school year the problems have worsen as the district implemented new a GPS tracking app that supposed to help parents and improve the timeliness of those buses, but on the first day of class, two-thirds of the morning buses were late.