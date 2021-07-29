Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Ranked Second Most Rat-Infested City

Boston had the second highest percentage of rodent sightings compared with other U.S. cities

By Kelly Garrity

Rats in DC
Shutterstock

In a city known for churning out championships, coming in second is usually out of the question.

In this case, however, Boston is better off at number two.

Recent Census data shows Boston has the second highest number of rat and mouse sightings when compared with the 15 most populated metros in the U.S., behind only Philadelphia. Philly had 18.9% of all rodent sightings, while Boston had 18.38%. Both were well above the national average of 11.5%. 

When it comes to cockroaches, however, Boston is nearly pest-free, with only 2.9% of all sightings, just above Seattle and Detroit, and significantly below the 11.3% national average. Houston boasted the highest roach population, with 35.34% of all sightings.

More Boston News

coronavirus 4 hours ago

First VaxMillions Winner to Be Announced Thursday

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Gov., Boston Mayor Review New CDC Mask Guidelines

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONratsrodentscensus datapests
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us