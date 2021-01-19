Local

BOSTON

Boston Ranks as State Capital With Highest Quality of Life: Study

The city ranked 49th in affordability, however

By Mia Len

Boston has been crowned as the state capital with the highest quality of life in the United States, according to a study by WalletHub.

The study compared each of the 50 state capitals using various metrics measuring four aspects of living: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life.

In addition to having the highest quality of life, Boston also has the second highest percentage of millennial newcomers, trailing only Denver.

Meanwhile, Boston ranked 49th in affordability, 13th in economic well-being and 24th in quality of education and health.

