Boston receives visit from largest cargo ship ever to make port in city

The largest ship ever to make port in Boston is docked in the city through Monday night.

The MSC Verona, a 1,200-foot container ship that is 167 feet wide and powered by liquefied natural gas, broke the record with its visit to the Conley Container Terminal, the Massachusetts Port Authority said in a press release Monday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Massport noted that the ship is the length of four football fields and could be seen Monday from South Boston's Castle Island and Black Falcon Avenue; from Deer Island across Boston Harbor; and from the Summer Street Bridge in the Seaport District.

The ship will be docked until early Tuesday morning, Massport said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"It is only possible for ships of this size to visit Boston because of a years-long investment in the port, which culminated in 2022 with the installation of three new ship-to-shore cranes and a new 50-foot-deep berth to accommodate large ships," Massport said in its press release.