Boston Renegades Run Away With 4th Straight Women's Football Championship

The Boston Renegades' dominance of women's football continued Sunday as they walked away with their fourth straight Women's Football Alliance championship.

Boston beat the Minnesota Vixen 32-12 in the nationally televised championship game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Renegades held the Vixens scoreless until the fourt quarter, having built up a 20-point lead.

The Renegades had flown to the game on the Patriots' private plane, AirKraft.

Boston Renegades

The professional, full-contact WFA has been running since 2009, but Sunday's championship game was the first to be broadcast nationally, on ESPN2.

Chances are you may not have heard about a national league for women's tackle football. But one of the best teams in the country is right here in New England. Meet the Boston Renegades -- the six-time national champions are based in Boston. Players who take the field have the determination you expect from any dedicated football team, and they're currently holding tryouts.