Boston Residents Strive to Stay Cool Amid Heat Wave

Despite near-record temperatures amid dangerous humidity as a heat wave continues to hammer the Boston area, the only two pools in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed on Sunday.

Boston City Councilor at-large Domingos DaRosa is among those calling on Mayor Michelle Wu to open the public pools.

98 degrees, not one pool opened in Dorchester! Can the city open up a few fire hydrants!! @MayorWu @wutrain @BostonFire we dying out here from the heat. — Domingos DaRosa (@DaRosaAtLarge) August 6, 2022

Currently, the pools at BCYF Perkins and BCYF Holland are listed as closed on Boston's website.

People across the city have been looking for ways to stay cool. The city of Boston remains under a heat emergency through Monday at 8 p.m. There are 16 cooling centers and dozens of splash pads open.

Swim Across America hosted its open water swim off Castle Island in Southie this weekend to raise money for cancer research, noting that it’s been a fantastic activity in this heatwave.

“It is a massive heatwave so I think it’s actually a really perfect event,” said Janel McArdle, the president of Swim Across America who competed at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul. “I’d rather be here than on a bike, or running a marathon or doing anything else today. The water is the perfect temperature and I think everyone is really looking forward to diving in.”

There are still a number of outdoor activities happening this weekend, including the Boston Seafood Festival today, over at the Boston Fish Pier in the seaport.

First responders are encouraging people to hydrate.