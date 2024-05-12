boston restaurant talk

Boston food news: Tropical-themed rooftop bar opens, longtime Irish pub shuts down

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 6 and May 12.

The Layover Opens Above Cunard Tavern in East Boston
A new tropical-themed bar with views of Boston Harbor has debuted.
The Thirsty Scholar in Somerville Has Closed, Space Sold
A longtime Irish pub that came under new ownership a couple of years ago has shut down, and its space has been sold.
Verveine Cafe & Bakery Opens in Cambridge
A new Parisian-style dining spot has debuted.
Amba, First Street Market to Open in Cambridge
A new restaurant and events/market space are on their way to East Cambridge.
Citrus & Salt Is Reborn in Boston's Fort Point Neighborhood
A well-known local chef and restaurateur has opened one of his dining spots in a new location.
