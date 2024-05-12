Boston food news: Tropical-themed rooftop bar opens, longtime Irish pub shuts down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 6 and May 12.

The Layover Opens Above Cunard Tavern in East Boston

A new tropical-themed bar with views of Boston Harbor has debuted.

The Thirsty Scholar in Somerville Has Closed, Space Sold

A longtime Irish pub that came under new ownership a couple of years ago has shut down, and its space has been sold.

Verveine Cafe & Bakery Opens in Cambridge

A new Parisian-style dining spot has debuted.

Amba, First Street Market to Open in Cambridge

A new restaurant and events/market space are on their way to East Cambridge.

Citrus & Salt Is Reborn in Boston's Fort Point Neighborhood

A well-known local chef and restaurateur has opened one of his dining spots in a new location.

