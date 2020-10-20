Boston Restaurants Facing Crackdown Over Failure to Adhere to COVID-19 Guidelines

Boston restaurants are facing a crackdown amid a spike in coronavirus numbers in the Bay State.

The city of Boston says there have been numerous complaints regarding restaurants failing to adhere to coronavirus requirements.

According to the city’s licensing department, there have been issues with social distancing, patrons waiting in lines and noncompliance with the six-person maximum at tables.

There’s an emergency meeting set to take place this week, and all restaurants with a liquor license in South Boston and the Seaport must participate.

“Rules are rules and if you’re really trying to keep everyone safe those rules should be followed,” said Lena Sternburg, who runs the popular Boston-based restaurant and food Instagram East Coast Feast Coast. “I think that it really comes down to consumer confidence. For them to not follow these guidelines is ultimately hurting them. I really do think the majority of them are taking it seriously.”

The mandatory meeting will take place Wednesday at 4:30 on Zoom.

Restaurants that don’t participate could be disciplined by the licensing board.