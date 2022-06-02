Boston Reveals ‘A Very Proud City' Events for Pride Month

A Very Proud City, a new LGBTQ+ Pride series of events in Boston, will launch next Wednesday, June 8, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday.

In honor of Pride Month, the series will host events supporting LGBTQ+ residents as well as local organizations that work to give back to the pride community.

"I’m grateful to all of our partners for working to ensure that we are celebrating our queer communities, and I encourage everyone to stop by these events," the mayor said in a press release.

One partner Wu is teaming up with is Men of Melanin Magic, an organization that raises awareness for queer people of color.

"I have attended a few of Men of Melanin Magic events in the past and I am incredibly excited to partner with them this PRIDE to amplify queer joy and resilience in Downtown," said Mariangely Solis Cervera, chief of equity and inclusion.

On Wednesday, Boston kicked off Pride Month with an event at City Hall featuring performances by many LGBTQ+ artists. The event marked just the beginning of Boston's Pride celebration.

“As we emerge out of the pandemic, this is a tremendous opportunity to join our queer residents in spreading joy, love, and acceptance to all within our city," said Segun Idowu, chief of economic opportunity and inclusion.

Beginning next week, A Very Proud City events are scheduled for every Wednesday in June. Events are free and open to the public. See the full list:

BOP-ley Square – Wednesday, June 8

Location: Copley Square Park @ In Front of the Trinity Church Boston - 560 Boylston St Boston, MA 02116 United States

Description: The Ultimate Tea Dance Block Party

Time: 5pm-8pm

District Q – Wednesday, June 15

Location: Sam Adams Park at Faneuil Hall @ North st and Congress St.

1 Faneuil Hall Sq Boston MA 02109

Description: An eclectic Queer Marketplace

Time: 4pm-7pm

NetWerq – Wednesday, June 15

Location: Rooftop of Sam Adams Taproom

Description: A casual gathering for folks to meet and collaborate with other queer entrepreneurs, organizers, creators, and community members

Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm

DanceTown Crossing – Wednesday, June 22

Location: Downtown Crossing @ Summer Street and Washington Street - 8 Summer St Boston, MA 02110 United States

Description: Dance Variety Show featuring local queer dance groups and drag performers

Time: 5pm-8pm

Pride Calling – Wednesday, June 29

Location: Boston Common @ the Parade Grounds

Description: Benefit Concert to establish a Mutual Aid Fund specific to helping queer people in need.

Time: 5pm-8pm

The NBC and Telemundo Boston stations are the media partners of Pride in Boston, in partnership with the City of Boston.