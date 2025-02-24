Rideshare driver accused of rape during late-night drive from South Boston

A Boston rideshare driver was arrested on a rape charge Sunday over allegations of a sexual assault taking place during a ride hours earlier, police said.

A person said she was sexually assaulted during a drive from South Boston back to her home about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Boston police said.

They didn't share more details about the allegations, but said Monday that but Hermann Ngoufack Jiokeng, a 39-year-old from Brighton, was arrested at his home on Sunday.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

It wasn't immediately clear if Jiokeng had an attorney who could speak to the charge. Police said he would be charged in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court.

Anyone with information about what happened was urged to contact the Boston police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400, or by reaching out through the department's anonymous tipline, available online, by phone or by text.