Boston Road Rage Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Massachusetts State Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection to a road rage incident that occurred over the weekend on the VFW Parkway in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood.

Drew Lamb, 27, of Medford, was tracked down by the state police violent fugitive apprehension unit, along with other detectives working the case.

According to state police, a trooper spotted the Cadillac on Monday afternoon that Lamb was allegedly driving at the time of the incident. The vehicle was parked outside a Porter Street home in Salem, a residence that belongs to one of Lamb's known associates.

Troopers and detectives converged on the Salem home, and Lamb was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was taken to the Danvers barracks where he was booked on the warrant, and his Cadillac was towed to a state police facility for processing.

Detectives investigating the road rage incident identified Lamb as the assailant in the hours and days after the stabbing, police said.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, state and local police responded to the VFW Parkway where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim and a family member were driving in a Toyota Tacoma pickup on the VFW Parkway on Saturday afternoon. Lamb was simultaneously driving a black Cadillac CTS on the Parkway.

The two drivers began passing and exchanging words with each other, and then both vehicles pulled over prior to the Centre Street intersection. Police allege, citing evidence, that Lamb exited his Cadillac with a knife and approached the Tacoma.

The victim exited his pickup and the two began fighting. During the fight, police allege Lamb stabbed the victim in the chest. He then allegedly got back into his vehicle and fled the scene.

Lamb will be arraigned Wednesday in the West Roxbury division of the Boston Municipal Court. It's unclear if he has obtained an attorney.