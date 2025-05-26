Boston police warn there's been a rise in robberies targeting food delivery drivers

The Boston Police Department is alerting the community to a recent rise in robberies targeting food delivery drivers in the city.

These incidents have been reported in Mattapan and Hyde Park and raise concerns for the safety of drivers working for various app-based and independent food delivery services.

According to the Boston Police Department, they've received multiple reports of delivery drivers being robbed while attempting to drop off food orders. In most cases, drivers were approached by one or more individuals and threatened -- sometimes with weapons -- before being robbed of the food delivery.

Boston police are offering safety tips to help mitigate the risk of these crimes, including:

Remain Aware: Always be aware of your surroundings, especially when delivering in unfamiliar or low-visibility areas.

Verify Address Details: If something seems suspicious about the delivery location, consider contacting the customer through the app or calling the delivery company for verification.

Stay in Touch: Let a friend or family member know your route, or use apps that allow real-time location sharing.

Avoid Carrying Cash: Minimize carrying cash while working and report any customers who insist on cash payments outside the app’s payment system.

Trust Your Instincts: If a situation doesn’t feel right, don’t approach. Call the customer from a safe distance or notify the platform and leave the area.

Report Suspicious Activity

Boston police continue to investigate these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5607, or call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers. Text "TIP" to CRIME (27463).