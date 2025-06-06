Food & Drink

This new dual-concept restaurant in Southie boasts biggest rooftop in town

The Essex soft launched earlier this year, and the rooftop finally opened in late May

By Matt Fortin

A dual-concept restaurant has opened up in Southie's Cambria Downtown Boston Hotel, offering diners sweeping rooftop views, West Coast-inspired cuisine and refreshing drinks.

The Essex and Essex Rooftop have officially launched, with a couple of major claims to fame. For one, they say they've got the largest rooftop in town. Plus, there's a familiar name behind the new spot — renowned restauranteur Kristin Jenkins, known for 1928 Beacon Hill.

The Essex is located on the first floor of Cambria, just off of the lobby. It's a sleek, modern space with a dark marble bar, lively palms and pops of gold.

Head up to the 14th floor rooftop, and you're greeted with panoramic views of Boston — Southie, the Back Bay skyline, Downtown's towers, all of it. The rooftop has a bit of a tropical, West Coast theme about it, with colorful flowers and bright patio furniture.

While all under the same umbrella, the two spaces each have their own menu and kitchen.

Both are open daily.

The Essex soft launched earlier this year, and the rooftop finally opened in late May. You can see more on their Instagram page.

