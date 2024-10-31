Boston

Man taken to the hospital after Roxbury stabbing; suspect in custody

The victim's condition was not immediately clear

By Thea DiGiammerino

Investigators on scene at a stabbing on Humboldt Avenue in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Oct. 31, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday morning.

Boston police said it happened on Humboldt Avenue around 10:20 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

