Man taken to the hospital after Roxbury stabbing; suspect in custody

A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday morning.

Boston police said it happened on Humboldt Avenue around 10:20 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.