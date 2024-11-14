One Roxy's Grilled Cheese location is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular Allston spot known for its grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers is getting ready to shut down.

According to a Facebook post from the place via a source (Geoff Wong), Roxy's Grilled Cheese on Cambridge Street is going to be closing, with the post saying the following:

Hey Allston! After ten crazy years, it's time for us to say goodbye to our Allston spot. We're closing our doors here on Sunday, November 24th, and we just want to say THANK YOU for all the cheesy memories. It's been an absolute honor to be part of this community. But hey-this isn't really goodbye. We're still slinging grilled cheese and good times two miles away at Roxy's and Roxy's Arcade - 292 Mass Ave. Central Sq, Cambridge. Come hang with us there! We can't wait to welcome you and keep the good vibes rolling. So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Allston. Let's keep the party going in Central Square!

The Allston location of Roxy's first opened in 2014, though it started out as a food truck business called Roxy's Gourmet Grilled Cheese in 2011; in addition to the Allston and Central Square locations, there had also been outlets in the Innovation and Design Building on the Boston waterfront and in Lynnfield.

The address for Roxy's Grilled Cheese in Allston is 485 Cambridge Street, Allston, MA, 02134. The website for Roxy's is at roxysgrilledcheese.com.

