BPS' school bus operator sued over crash that injured boy

Boston Public Schools' bus contractor is now facing a civil lawsuit over a crash that seriously hurt an 8-year-old in December.

The crash was caught on the bus' dashboard camera, which was shared Tuesday by lawyers representing the child in the civil lawsuit. Footage shows the driver apparently wake up, then veer onto the sidewalk, where the student was walking, and drive through a fence by the Curley School in Jamaica Plain on Dec. 6.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A child and a Boston Public Schools staff member were hit by a school bus and sent to the hospital in Jamaica Plain Friday afternoon, officials said at the time. The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday, seeks damages for the child's broken leg as well as psychological treatment.

Lawyers noted that another child in Boston was hit by a school bus operated by Transdev last month, in that case fatally.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Members of the Boston City Council Education Committee will seek testimony from Transdev, a contractor that provides bus drivers to Boston Public Schools, at an upcoming hearing.

"This frightening event almost took my child’s life. It is shocking to read the string of lies that the driver gave to the police. This should never happen. The videos don’t lie. And it’s downright shameful that this school bus company has a track record of hitting and killing children all over Boston. Transdev must be held to account to protect our children and prevent this from ever happening again," the boy's guardian, Cynthia Davis, said in a statement.

A representative for Transdev said the company can't comment amid pending litigation.

The boy's lawyers said that, after the crash, the driver blamed mechanical issues with the bus and that he'd been cut off by a car, but the video showed no other car on the road, and a police report cited in the court filing said that investigators found no mechanical defect besides those caused by the crash.