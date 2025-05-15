Boston school bus driver resigns after crash that killed 5-year-old student: report

The bus driver who allegedly fatally struck a young Boston Public Schools student in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood in late April reportedly resigned Wednesday ahead of a scheduled termination hearing.

The Boston Globe reports that the driver, identified as Jean Charles, was an employee of Transdev -- the district's bus provider that signed a five-year contract with BPS in 2023.

City and school officials also said Wednesday that Charles, who had been driving BPS buses for two years, had an expired state-required certification on the day of the crash, according to the Globe. School bus certificates are needed as part of the requirements to drive a school bus in Massachusetts, and Transdev had notified Charles that he needed to renew his certification but he did not.

Superintendent Mary Skipper spoke at a school committee meeting Wednesday night, saying she wanted to reassure the community that they had taken action by communicating with Transdev about training.

"In the case of Lens and the bus accident, we have immediately started to work with Transdev, the contractor that does the hiring and training of our bus drivers, to ensure that our bus driver group has been appropriately trained," Skipper said.

The Globe, citing officials who spoke Wednesday, reports that Charles did undergo drug and alcohol testing, and no sign was found immediately after the crash that occurred on Monday, April 28. He was apparently making "unclear statements," and witnesses couldn't be certain whether or not he understood what happened.

On the day of the crash, Charles was a substitute bus driver who had been reassigned that unfamiliar route because UP Academy in Dorchester had an early dismissal on the first day back from April break.

The Globe also previously reported that the bus that struck Lens Arthur also struck two parked cars in Mattapan before fleeing the scene.

Officials declined Wednesday to comment on Charles's driving history, including whether or not he had been involved in any other crashes while driving buses for Boston Public Schools.

The devastated family of 5-year-old Lens Arthur has many questions about the bus driver – who the boy's uncle said is not their normal driver – and why the boy wasn't dropped off at his normal bus stop.

Lens' devastated family has said they have many questions about the bus driver, who was not their normal driver and who did not drop the kids off at their normal bus stop.

There hadn't been many updates, with Mayor Michelle Wu only saying Tuesday that the driver was immediately placed on leave following the deadly crash.

Investigators have said that a school bus struck Lens on Washington Street in Hyde Park at about 2:45 that Monday afternoon – as children were being dropped off from school. He was with his 11-year-old cousin, who could be heard screaming for help after the crash. Lens' uncle said the young boy was trying to cross the street in front of the bus to get home when he was struck.

Lens, who was a K-2 student at Up Academy in Dorchester, was rushed to Boston Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Attorneys for Lens’ family, in a statement Wednesday obtained by the Globe, said the tragedy in Hyde Park “could have been, and should have been, completely avoided.”

“We are dedicated to pursuing justice for the families involved,” said attorneys Matthew Fogelman and Alan Klevan. “We are also dedicated to making changes to any policies and procedures to ensure that something as senseless as this never happens again.”

Superintendent Mary Skipper spoke during a school committee meeting Wednesday night, saying it's important to come together as a district, a community, a city during this time. She also mentioned the death of another student, a 14-year-old 8th grader named Marvin. She did not say how that student died.

Skipper called both children's deaths devastating losses.

"Any time we have a student that's injured or loss of life, we work really directly with the families to try and support them as best we can, and I think for both of our students, that's been our focus, working with parents, siblings, any extended family, and the impact, and that includes trying to figure out how to support social emotional, mental health, things that the family may need most immediately, I think that has really been the focus of our district," Skipper said.

The superintendent went on to say they are making sure that their bus drivers are supported, as well, because in any situation where there's a loss of life of a student that echoes through the entire district. Skipper said they've worked very closely with UP Academy in Dorchester and the Roosevelt Upper to support staff and classmates as best they can.

"I don't think in all my time of being a school leader and teacher, the things that always sticks with me is when I lose a student, and I can pretty much remember all of them," she said. "So unfortunately, I will add to that list these two young men, promising young men that were an essential part of our Boston Public Schools community."

School committee chairperson Jeri Robinson also acknowledged both students who died, calling them tragic losses.

"Our hearts go out to their families, friends, classmates and school communities during this incredibly difficult time," Robinson said. "This is a profound loss for all of us."

According to the Globe, a few city councilors have weighed in, as well, with Erin Murphy saying investigators should have released information about this case sooner, and Edward Flynn calling new information in the case "a troubling development."