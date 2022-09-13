Local

Boston Public Schools

Boston School Buses Fall Short of State Timeliness Requirement: Report

The true test for Boston's school buses should come next week, once the Orange Line is scheduled to be open again for riders

By Alysha Palumbo

Students in Boston Public Schools haven't even been back at school for a week yet, but many of them are apparently already arriving tardy.

Boston's public school system is having a hard time meeting a new state requirement that says at least 95 percent of school buses must arrive on time, according to the Boston Globe.

The district is attributing this to several factors, not the least of which is the Orange Line shutdown.

During the first three days of school, the district overall managed to make improvements each day. The amount of buses that were on time went from 50% on the first day, to 73% on time for the third day of the school year, according to the Globe. Even after the improvement, though, the district still falls significantly short of the state requirement of 95%.

Nearly 50,000 public school students in Boston returned to school Thursday amid the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown.

The Orange Line shutdown is having an impact on traffic for all drivers, not just school buses, with dozens of shuttle buses adding to the congestion during morning and afternoon bus routes.

Traditionally, Boston had only offered bus service for student in grades K-6. This year, though, BPS is offering bus service for middle schoolers. 500 students took them up on the offer.

Boston provides transportation for more than 20,000 students to 224 schools everyday.

The true test for Boston's school buses should come next week, once the Orange Line is scheduled to be open again for riders.

