Boston School Committee Approves Changes to Exam School Admission Process

In an historic decision, the Boston Public School Committee voted unanimously Wednesday night on sweeping changes to the city's exam school admission process.

The controversial decision, which came out of an hours-long meeting, is intended to diversify the student body and take the weight of admissions off the entrance exam.

"The recommendations brought forward this evening were steeped in deep data analysis. They're backed by evidence," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.

The move to change the requirements prompted a heated debate among parents and a backlash over political pressure to save 20% of the seats for students with the highest ranking composite scores, the Boston Globe reports.

Under the new policy, students with at least the GPA equivalent of a “B” grade can apply. The students would then be ranked based on grades and an admissions exam.

The Boston Public School system suspended the admissions test last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and found the student body became more diversified. The test will be suspended once again this year due to the pandemic.

There are three exam schools in Boston – Boston Latin Academy, Boston Latin School and the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science. Families of students who qualify will be notified.