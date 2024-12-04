Boston school custodian broke bones of 3 colleagues in Oct. attack, DA says

A custodian at a Boston public school assaulted three colleagues, leaving all three with broken bones, in October, prosecutors said Wednesday, announcing that he'd been in court.

Two other school custodians told investigators that Gregory Watford approached them while they were raking leaves outside the Mildred Avenue School in Mattapan on Oct. 10 and attacked them while saying, "You all cost me money," according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Both custodians were punched in the head — one suffered a broken leg and ankle in a fall to the ground, the other was thrown to the ground by Watford and had a broken jaw, according to prosecutors.

Watford allegedly tried to get inside the school, past a safety officer who had come to the door to de-escalate. He instead hit her hand while swinging at her and then broke her collarbone when swinging the door open, prosecutors said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Watford fled after the attack, and a warrant was issued to arrest him, according to prosecutors. They didn't say when he was arrested, but he was in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester Tuesday to face charges of assault and battery, including on a person over 60.

A judge ordered Watford released on personal recognizance, with an ankle bracelet, and was ordered to stay away from the school. It wasn't immediately clear if the 46-year-old from Brockton had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

It wasn't immediately clear when Watford had been arrested. And while prosecutors referred to Watford as a Boston Public Schools employee, the district told NBC10 Boston he no longer worked there, and that while it was aware of the charges, it couldn't comment on them.

"As the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priorities, allegations of this nature are taken very seriously. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and will continue to ensure a safe environment in all our schools," the district said in a statement.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the attack "particularly disturbing because it happened on the grounds of a public school, which is both a workplace and a safety zone for students," while wishing the best for the three people who were hurt.