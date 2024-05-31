‘He taught me that … all the work that we do is beautiful'

Bren Bataclan, a Boston-based Filipino artist, works to spread kindness through his quirky characters.

He is on a quest, with a twist: to share his work, literally all over the world. Be he also has a unique talent, inspiring budding artists of all ages.

We caught up with him during a weeklong mural residency at the Gardner Elementary School.

"I absolutely love my job," Bataclan said. "I wake up every morning pinching myself. I can't believe this."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Watch him work in the video above, and learn more about his work here.