Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Public Schools

Boston School Official Official Charged With Statutory Rape of Former Middle School Student

Manuel Mendes, 38, of Boston, the dean of students at Joseph P. Timilty Middle School, was arraigned Monday

By Marc Fortier

Facebook/Timilty Middle School

A Boston Public Schools official has been charged with raping a 15-year-old former student at the Joseph P. Timilty Middle School earlier this year.

Manuel Mendes, 38, of Boston, the school's dean of students, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with four counts of statutory rape.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Mass. Confirms 3,572 More COVID Cases, 37 New Deaths

BOSTON 54 mins ago

What's Restricted in Boston's Modified Phase 2, Step 2 of Reopening Plan

He was arraigned Monday in West Roxbury Municipal Court. Bail was set at $35,000, and he was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet if he posts bail. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim, witnesses, the Timilty Middle School and any past or present students.

Prosecutors said Mendes knew the victim as a former student. The victim was interviewed last month and disclosed multiple assaults by Mendes beginning in February 2020 and continuing until the summer, they said. Text messages and other digital evidence related to the allegations were also recovered during the course of the investigation.

“This is the ultimate betrayal of a child’s trust,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “As an educator and school official, Mr. Mendes had a duty to provide a safe and supportive environment for this young person to learn and grow. Instead, he allegedly used his position of trust and authority to prey on the victim."

Boston Public Schools told the Boston Globe they immediately placed Mendes on paid administrative leave upon learning of his arrest on Friday.

Mendes' attorney, Simon Glik, could not immediately be reached for comment.

He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 15, 2021.

This article tagged under:

Boston Public SchoolsRachael RollinsJoseph P. Timilty Middle SchoolManuel Mendes
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us