Boston Schools Drop Admissions Test Requirement for One Year

The vote came shortly before 2a.m. on Thursday, after more than eight hours of discussion during a virtual meeting.

By Lara Salahi and John Moroney

The Boston School Committee voted unanimously overnight to drop admissions tests for the city's exams schools for one year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote came shortly before 2a.m. on Thursday, after more than eight hours of discussion during a virtual meeting. The decision applies to the 2021-22 school year.

Admissions decisions will be based on students' grades, MCAS scores and zip codes. The new plan awards 20 percent of spots based exclusively on grades. The remaining seats will be based on grades and zip codes, and administrators will focus on areas with the most school-aged children.

A group appointed by the superintendent had recommended that testing be suspended. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh supported the recommendation.

The city’s exam schools are Boston Latin, Boston Latin Academy and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science.

