Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November

"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November.

For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.

In addition to the shopping offerings, people will be able to enjoy other attractions like an expanded dining area decked out with holiday decor, outdoor iceless curling, winter games, a tree market, a holiday tree lighting and celebration and much more.

The outdoor dining space is set to feature 19 food and beverage concepts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Snowport begins on Nov. 11 and will be open seven days a week through Feb. 26 at Seaport Common. It’ll be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and the day following Christmas. The tree lighting will be held on Dec. 2.