Boston seek 14-year-old boy missing from Roxbury

Boston police are searching for a 14-year-old boy missing from Roxbury.

Jadyn Betts was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday leaving Highland Street to go to the Jackson MBTA Station. He was expected to take the train to Andrew's Square and walk to the Upper Academy, but he never arrived.

Betts is about 5-foot-4 with a slim build. He was wearing a Patriots winter hat, black jacket, dark colored pants and black shoes. Police say he suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275. Tips can be made anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).