Shooting Victim Found Inside Car Near Marina Bay in Quincy; Boston Police Investigating

Quincy police found a shooting victim inside a vehicle near the Marina Bay apartments Friday night after Boston police had issued a "be on the lookout" alert.

Boston police issued the alert around 6:45 p.m. for a motor vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a shooting earlier in the evening in the City of Boston, according to Quincy police.

Quincy officers subsequently located the wanted vehicle on Victory Road and found a victim inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials did not immediately provide any information on the victim's condition, and there was no update Saturday morning.

Boston police detectives processed the scene in Quincy Friday night. A Boston police crime scene response truck was parked out front of the Meriel at Marina Bay Quincy apartment complex, while a number of people were seen standing inside a parking garage for Meriel residents. At least one crime scene response member was seen walking out of the parking garage.

Boston police say the initial incident began on Ferndale Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police have not provided any details on a possible suspect.

The investigation is very active and ongoing, police said.