1 year until the World Cup, and Boston is buzzing: ‘It's going to be amazing'

The Greater Boston area is officially a year away from hosting hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the globe for the FIFA World Cup 2026 .

"It's going to be amazing, this place is going to go nuts!" Gov. Maura Healey said Wednesday.

Fans living and visiting Boston said they can't wait for what co-hosts U.S., Mexico and Canada have in store for the biggest event in soccer.

"I saw a couple games from Chicago [when the U.S. last hosted in 1994], so I'll be happy to hopefully catch some more games this year or next year," Jason Herbeck said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick-off on June 11. These are some of the numbers and dates you need to remember.

"Obviously, like, being a soccer fan, it's going to be exciting to see the games," said Herbeck's daughter, Sido.

No matter who fans are backing next summer, organizers say there will be room in Boston for all.

"We're super excited about the prospect of hosting teams from across the globe here, especially those that might have more cultural fit to our incredibly diverse community here in Boston," said Meet Boston President and CEO Martha Sheridan.

While Boston will get the people, Foxborough will get the matches: seven of them, including one each in the round of 32 and quarterfinals. Team draws and brackets will be announced in December.

There are "450,000 tickets available for the stadium and then millions of opportunities to experiences," FIFA World Cup Boston 2026 CEO Mike Loynd noted.

But more planning is still needed to get a fan festival ready and the transportation and security logistics figured out, some of which requires help from state officials like Healey, who said she has been working with organizers at Boston 2026 and Meet Boston.

Healey expects the state will see about $1 billion in revenue from the event, when roughly a million people are expected to visit the metropolitan area.

The first match Boston will host is on June 13, 2026. Soon, FIFA will be recruiting about 3,000 volunteers to help with the event in Boston alone.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will air on Telemundo.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is set to play host for seven World Cup matches in 2026 - though it will do it under the name "Boston Stadium."