Soccer stadium plans grab spotlight early in Boston's mayoral race

Neighborhood advocates and one mayoral challenger ventured into a frigid Franklin Park Wednesday to call for a pause to demolition work at Boston's White Stadium.

Renewing their opposition to the project that will provide a new home for a professional women's soccer team, neighbors and residents affiliated with the Franklin Park Defenders group urged the city to halt any additional redevelopment until the start of a trial concerning the stadium.

Opponents say crews began cutting down trees near the stadium late last week, and workers on Wednesday were visibly dismantling the damaged east grandstand.

Residents and the Emerald Necklace Conservancy filed a lawsuit last month alleging the stadium plan runs afoul of state law because it lacked sufficient legislative review for transfer of public land to private use, and a trial is set to begin March 18.

"We need to save this. We need to save the trees that are here. We need to save the stadium that we could still renovate. If this comes down, we are left with a hole in the ground and tree stumps. Why do we need that?" said Melissa Hamel, a member of the Franklin Park Defenders group fighting the project. "We're only, like I said, 26 days away from the court case. At the very least, we need to pause this action until we have a chance to have this fully litigated."

Josh Kraft, who is challenging Mayor Michelle Wu, joined opponents at the Wednesday press conference and said he believes the city should wait to see the outcome of the trial before proceeding.

Wu and her administration have regularly pushed back against opponents, defending the project as a way to upgrade the run-down stadium for public and school use while helping to anchor a National Women's Soccer League team in Boston.

The city published a lengthy document online rebutting what officials called "false claims" about the project, its price tag and the associated process.