Boston

Death investigation underway at luxury apartment building in Boston's South End

Boston police say the department's homicide unit is investigating the death at 390 Harrison Avenue

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was found dead inside luxury apartments in Boston's South End Thursday evening, leading to a death investigation that has some tenants on edge.

Details are limited at this point but Boston Police say they made the discovery after responding to an apartment building located at 390 Harrison Avenue for a well-being check just before 7 p.m.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed the victim is a female, but no other details have been released at this time.

Boston police haven't said if the person's death is considered suspicious but did say the department's homicide unit was requested and is investigating.

Detectives were still on scene Friday morning at the apartment building, known as The Harris, where tenants tell NBC10 Boston this is very surprising.

"I came down to a whole bunch of cops, more cops outside," said Michael Dzialo who lives in the building.

"I don't quite know what to make of it, I mean a loss of life is absolutely tragic" said Fraser Simpson, another Harris resident. "It's very surprising and very different to anything I would have expected in this neighborhood."

An investigation is active and ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

