Person stabbed in Boston's South End

Boston police hadn't made any arrests in the early stages of the investigation

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A person was stabbed in Boston's South End on Tuesday, police say.

The stabbing was reported on Northampton Street near Shawmut Avenue about 2:28 p.m., Boston police said. Officers found the victim, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital nearby, police said. They hadn't made any arrests within about 30 minutes of the incident being reported.

