Person stabbed in Boston's South End

A person was stabbed in Boston's South End on Tuesday, police say.
The stabbing was reported on Northampton Street near Shawmut Avenue about 2:28 p.m., Boston police said. Officers found the victim, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
He was taken to a hospital nearby, police said. They hadn't made any arrests within about 30 minutes of the incident being reported.
