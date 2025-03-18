Person stabbed in Boston's South End

A person was stabbed in Boston's South End on Tuesday, police say.

The stabbing was reported on Northampton Street near Shawmut Avenue about 2:28 p.m., Boston police said. Officers found the victim, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

He was taken to a hospital nearby, police said. They hadn't made any arrests within about 30 minutes of the incident being reported.