1 in custody after stabbing in Boston's South End

Police said they were called Saturday morning for a report of a stabbing at a Mass. Ave. address that corresponds with a Dunkin' store

A person was stabbed by a Dunkin' in Boston's South End Saturday morning, and another person was taken into custody, police said.

The wounded person is expected to survive their injuries, according to Boston police.

They said they were called to an address on Massachusetts Avenue between Washington and Shawmut streets just after 9 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. The address is for a Dunkin' store; it wasn't immediately clear if the incident took place at the store.

The person was taken to a local hospital, and another person was taken into custody, according to police. They didn't immediately have more information about the person taken into custody or what took place.

