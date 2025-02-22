1 in custody after stabbing in Boston's South End

A person was stabbed by a Dunkin' in Boston's South End Saturday morning, and another person was taken into custody, police said.

The wounded person is expected to survive their injuries, according to Boston police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They said they were called to an address on Massachusetts Avenue between Washington and Shawmut streets just after 9 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. The address is for a Dunkin' store; it wasn't immediately clear if the incident took place at the store.

The person was taken to a local hospital, and another person was taken into custody, according to police. They didn't immediately have more information about the person taken into custody or what took place.